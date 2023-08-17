Abrogation of Article 370 suffers from fraud on Constitution: Dushyant Dave to SC

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the exercise of abrogating Article 370 suffers from "fraud" on the Constitution and was done "completely contrary" to the provisions of the Constitution.

He emphasized that the exercise of the power by the President or Parliament has to be done under the Constitution itself and in a constitutional sense. “In my sense, constitutional sense or constitutional provisions prohibited both -- the President and Parliament -- from touching Article 370(3) in any manner to abrogate it,” Dave argued.

During the hearing, he referred to his written submissions where the election manifesto of Bharatiya Janata Party has been quoted. “In that, they expressly said that they will work towards abrogation of Article 370 … these manifestos cannot be contrary to the constitutional scheme. In 2015, EC issued guidelines that all manifestos must be within constitutional scheme and spirit,” Dave told the 5-judge Constitution Bench.