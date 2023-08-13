Why NC & PDP cling on to the restoration of Article 370

The regional National Conference (NC) and its political rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have come together as strange bedfellows to defend Article 370 for more than one political reason.

Sleeping with the enemy for political expediency could not be better understood than by the coming together of the NC and the PDP in the alliance for Gupkar Declaration headed by NC President Farooq Abdullah.

The Gupkar alliance seeks restoration of Article 370 and statehood for J&K as it existed before August 5, 2019.

The PDP came into existence in 1999 on the premise that the people needed a regional mainstream alternative to the hereditary rule of the NC.