'Legislative Assembly' can't replace 'Constituent Assembly' in respect of Article 370, Sibal

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Thursday argued before a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court that a "Legislative Assembly" cannot be substituted in place of a "Constituent Assembly" in respect of Article 370 of the Constitution.

He argued that there exists a difference between "constituent power" and "legislative power" and a Legislative Assembly cannot be converted into a Constituent Assembly.

"Luckily, we have no Maharaja exercising his power. We have a Parliament," he said.

At this, CJI D.Y. Chandrachud remarked: "Even when the Parliament amends the Constitution, it's not exercising the power of Constituent Assembly. It may be exercising a constituent power - the power to amend. Because it (power to amend) is a power which is restricted, you are subservient to the Constitution. Therefore, you are bound by the provisions of the Constitution, by virtue of which the power to amend the Constitution is circumscribed."