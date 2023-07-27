Kapil Sibal to appear for DPAP during hearings on Article 370 in SC

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal will appear on behalf of the DPAP during hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court, the Ghulam Nabi Azad-led party said on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court will commence day-to-day hearing from August 2 on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud fixed July 27 as the deadline for filing of written submissions and convenience compilations by different parties.

"We requested senior lawyer Kapil Sibal to appear for the hearings on Article 370 and he has graciously agreed," said Salman Nizami, the chief spokesperson of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP).