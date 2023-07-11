Centre’s last affidavit on Article 370 put aside; SC hearing starts August 2

The Supreme Court stated on 11 July that it will begin hearing on 2 August the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

While completing the formalities ahead of hearing the case, which includes filing additional affidavits, the five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said the matters will be heard every day from August 2, except on Mondays and Fridays. Justices B.R. Gavai, S.K. Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna and Surya Kant are also on the bench.

While nominating advocates S. Prasanna and Kanu Agarwal as nodal counsels to prepare submissions from the petitioners and respondents respectively, the bench stated that all of them should be filed by 27 July.

The petitions are challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state of Jammu & Kashmir into two union territories—Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.