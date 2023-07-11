'Profound, progressive changes' from abrogation of 370, Centre tells SC

The Union government has submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that its 5 August 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has brought “profound affirmative and progressive changes in the last four years."

The Centre’s affidavit was filed a day before the Supreme Court constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is set to hear a clutch of more than 20 pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370, which eventually led to the bifurcation of J&K into two union territories.

The bench will also comprise Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant. The hearing on July 11 is to issue directions on filing of documents, written submissions and give a date for the hearing to begin. Hearings on arguments are however set to begin only in August. The case is being heard now after March 2020.