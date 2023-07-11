Centre's Article 370 affidavit in SC holds no legal value, claim Mehbooba, Omar

Former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah on Monday criticised the Centre's affidavit in the Supreme Court on the abrogation of Article 370 saying it lacked logic and had on constitutional backing.

"The Centre's defence lacks logic … (is) illegal & unconstitutional abrogation of Article 370," PDP President Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet. "Brute majority was used to subvert the Indian constitution that extended guarantees to the people of J&K & GOI also violated earlier rulings of Hon'ble SC which held that only J&K's constituent assembly could recommend the removal of Article 370 to the President of India," she said.

The once-BJP ally also said that "drum beating about an enforced silence" in the region cannot be used to "justify constitutional harakiri." National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also took to Twitter saying the arguments put forth by the government were political and had little in the way of legality. "These are definitely political arguments the BJP/Union Govt can make to sell their decision to the voter, but they are not legal arguments.