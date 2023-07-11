J-K: Political parties welcome SC's decision to hear petitions on Article 370 on a daily basis

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to hear a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on a day-to-day basis.

The apex court on Tuesday said it will commence day-to-day hearing from August 2 on the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 that bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah said he is confident that there is a strong case in favour of the restoration of Article 370.