Happy over arguments in the Supreme Court on Article 370: Mehbooba

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday expressed happiness over the arguments in the Supreme Court during the hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370, but said it was a test of Jammu and Kashmir's decision to accede to India.

The top court is hearing several petitions challenging the nullification of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which split the erstwhile state into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

"I am happy over the arguments in the SC. These are the issues me and PDP have been raising since 2019. The SC is fortunate that it does not face any hurdle, but our people are either arrested or put under house arrest for the same arguments that the decision taken in Parliament trampled the Constitution," Mehbooba told reporters in Srinagar.

She said the arguments in the apex court make it "clear" that Parliament has no power to abrogate Article 370 till the constituent assembly of J-K does not recommend it to the President.