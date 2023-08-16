Article 370 hearings: Mehbooba Mufti invokes Ram & Raghuvansh, says J&K still has faith in SC

Speaking to the media on the lawns of the Supreme Court on 16 August, leader of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP) and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti invoked Lord Ram and the Raghu clan to say the promise made by Indians to Jammu & Kashmir natives in 1947 was on trial in the Supreme Court—in which, “fortunately”, they still have some faith.

The PDP leader said that the petitions on the abrogation of Article 370 that the Supreme Court was hearing pertained to the people of India, more than just the people of Kashmir.

“This country cannot be run on majoritarianism. This country will be run as per the Constitution,” she said, referring to the abrogation of Article 370 pertaining to the people of India and their promise, India's promise to the natives of Kashmir made in 1947.

“We know what has happened to institutions of the country," Mufti said, "Fortunately we still have some faith in the Supreme Court of this country."