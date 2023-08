Nehru did it among people, LG needs security: Mehbooba on 'tiranga' rally

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday hit back at Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, saying the administration today needed a posse of security personnel to carry the national flag while first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru did it amidst ordinary people in 1949.

The PDP president's tweet came after Sinha participated in a 'tiranga' rally in the city and reminding her that there were enough people carrying the national flag.

Participating in the rally organised as part of Independence Day celebrations, Sinha, in an apparent reference to the PDP president, said those who claimed that there won't be anyone left in Jammu and Kashmir to raise the tiranga should have seen the turnout at the rally.