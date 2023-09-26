BJP can't see leaders from backward classes growing politically: K. Kavitha

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha on Tuesday, 26 September, alleged that Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan violated the federal spirit by rejecting the state cabinet’s proposal to nominate BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan and K. Satyanarayana to the legislative council under the governor’s quota.

Stating that both the leaders are from backward classes, Kavitha said that the governor’s action has once again proved that the BJP is an anti-BCs party.

Kavitha, a member of Telangana legislative council, said the behaviour of governors in some states creates doubt if the country is running on the basis of the Constitution of India or the constitution of BJP.

"Every Constitutional authority has its own rights and limitations and they act accordingly to carry all people with them but it is unfortunate that the governor has gone against these traditions," she said.

The daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that both the names sent by BRS for nomination to the council are from backward sections of the society.

She said the CM sent the names of these two leaders who could not win the direct elections, so that they get a political opportunity. By rejecting these names, the governor has once again proved that BJP is an anti-OBC party.