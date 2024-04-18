BJP creating disharmony in nation, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 18 April attacked the BJP saying it was creating disharmony in the nation and, in turn, harming millions of people in the country.

Addressing a massive election rally in Kannur, Gandhi said the BJP was attempting to change the diversity of the country, whereas the Congress accepts the differences.

He said the upcoming election will probably be the first one in the country's modern history "which is about the Constitution of India and the democratic structure of our nation".

"No political party has attempted what the BJP is trying in India today. The Constitution is the foundation of modern India. It is what gives our people equal rights and equal opportunities. And our Constitution is protected by various institutions in our country," Gandhi said.

He said the bureaucracy, the judiciary, the election commission, the police, the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate, and other agencies are supposed to be protectors of the Constitution and the rights of Indian citizens.