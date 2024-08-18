BJP cries ‘politics’ as Haryana welcomes Vinesh Phogat back

The BJP is riled by the statement of former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda, asserting that if the party had the numbers in the state Assembly, he would have liked to send Vinesh to the Rajya Sabha. While she is ineligible to be elected to the Rajya Sabha because she is not yet 30, there is a growing demand within the Congress to put her up as a candidate in the Assembly election in the state due next month.

It is not clear, though, if the wrestler herself is interested in a political career now as she is on record stating that she has enough fight left in her to continue to wrestle until the next Olympic Games. However, even the prospect of the wrestler campaigning for anyone in the election is traumatising the BJP.

She may have returned medal-less from Paris, but her fighting spirit and memories of the her and other women wrestlers dragged by police on the streets of Delhi have captured the imagination of the people in the state, and not just the Jats.

Her appeal was more than evident when news reporters at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport identified Prof. Nandita Narain, who had retired from St Stephen’s College in New Delhi, trying to catch a glimpse of the wrestler. She had travelled from Greater Noida, 40 km away, just to see Vinesh.