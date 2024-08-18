Our fight will continue, truth will prevail: Vinesh Phogat

Overwhelmed by the grand reception she received on her arrival from the Paris Olympics, wrestler Vinesh Phogat has said that her fight for the betterment of Indian wrestling would continue and that "truth will prevail".

Hundreds of supporters had gathered outside the IGI airport in New Delhi on Saturday, 17 August, to give a rousing welcome to Vinesh who was disqualified for being overweight after reaching the 50kg final at the Olympics.

Vinesh's appeal against her disqualification was also rejected by the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"Our fight has not ended and the fight will continue and I pray to god that the truth will prevail,” said Vinesh while addressing the crowd.

Vinesh and fellow Olympians Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have been protesting for more than a year against the Wrestling Federation of India and its former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers.