Vinesh Phogat returns home to warm welcome

Champion wrestler Vinesh Phogat arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, 17 August following her heartbreak at the Paris Olympics, where she was disqualified for being overweight after reaching the 50 kg final.

There was thick security cover as Phogat, who was found 100 gm overweight on the day of her bout earlier this month, landed in the national capital.

Phogat had to stay back in Paris after she had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a joint silver medal, which was eventually dismissed on Wednesday, 14 August.

London Olympics bronze medal-winning shooter Gagan Narang, who was the chef de mission of the Indian contingent in Paris, called her a champion, posting a photo with Phogat at Paris airport. Both of them were on the same flight to Delhi.