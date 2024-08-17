Vinesh Phogat returns home to warm welcome
Champion wrestler Vinesh Phogat arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, 17 August following her heartbreak at the Paris Olympics, where she was disqualified for being overweight after reaching the 50 kg final.
There was thick security cover as Phogat, who was found 100 gm overweight on the day of her bout earlier this month, landed in the national capital.
Phogat had to stay back in Paris after she had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a joint silver medal, which was eventually dismissed on Wednesday, 14 August.
London Olympics bronze medal-winning shooter Gagan Narang, who was the chef de mission of the Indian contingent in Paris, called her a champion, posting a photo with Phogat at Paris airport. Both of them were on the same flight to Delhi.
"She came as a champion on day 1 into the games village and she will always remain our champion. Sometimes one doesn’t need an Olympic medal to inspire a billion dreams.. @vineshphogat you have inspired generations. Salute to your grit," Narang posted on X.
"Vinesh is returning to the country. People have come here at the (Delhi) airport to welcome her. People are also waiting to welcome her at our village. People are excited to meet Vinesh and encourage her," her brother Harvinder Phogat said.
She will also be given a grand welcome at her native village in Balali in Haryana.
