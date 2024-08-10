Herald View: Thank you, Vinesh!

Conspiracy theories flew thick and fast, and they were certainly not beyond the pale. Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification after she’d made it to the final did smell fishy. We knew, after all, how she nearly didn’t make it to the Paris Games, how a predator ex-chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was using his long arm to get even with her, for her temerity to call him out. Vinesh had even anticipated foul play while she was grinding away to make it to the Games.

It wasn’t so long ago that the high and mighties of the ruling party had stonewalled demands by India’s decorated wrestlers to sack then WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and order an independent enquiry (read: free of his influence in the WFI) into charges against him of sexual abuse and intimidation, and corruption in the running of the wrestling federation.

Images of Vinesh and sister Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik and their comrade-in-arms Bajrang Punia being roughed up by the police during the protests in Delhi in early 2023 are not easy to forget — and the government’s apathy bordering on hostility harder to forgive.

So, the commiserating tweets from the Prime Minister after Vinesh’s disqualification are a bit rich — the world knows who stood with the wrestlers when they put their careers, families and personal safety at risk and who didn’t have the courage to rein in a self-styled chieftain because he was apparently too hot to handle.

His influence in the badlands of Uttar Pradesh is not in doubt — the reasons for this a story for another day — but what’s galling is that the man of the commiserating tweet, who supposedly has the kind of influence that can stop wars and alter the shape of history, did not have the gumption to confront him at the time.

Even when this predator was finally removed and the WFI reconfigured, it was to install a dummy who would do his bidding. So, do excuse our cynicism when the scribes of the PM’s X handle take the liberty to write, among other things: "Today’s setback [Vinesh’s disqualification] hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing." Really?!