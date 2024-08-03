What ails our railways

If you’re old enough to still look at the morning newspapers, chances are you’ll find news of another train derailment on the front pages every other day. If ‘online’ is your default mode of news discovery, the grimness of this periodic drip of bad news will only hit harder. You’ll not only find graphic images of mangled coaches, and sundry memes and e-chatter, but also have to process the provocation of watching our railway minister finessing the Instagram ‘reel’ of his speedy arrival at the next accident site.

In the past five years, the glory days of Modi 2.0, there have been 45 major railway accidents. Seven collisions and/or derailments have been reported in just the month of July 2024. Is anyone accountable for this? Rather than focus on demanding some answers from people in government, the media cheerleaders of this government, not to forget the PIB (Press Information Bureau), are busy massaging the data of railway accidents in the time of governments past.

Sure, there have been accidents in the time of past governments, and perhaps some lame excuses proffered too by those in power then, but it was this government that made the re-ordering of its priorities so plain. For a start, it did away with the Railway Budget in 2017, merging it into the Union Budget, arguing that the Railway Budget was a relic of the past (yes, it was introduced in 1924) that had outlived its relevance.