CAS verdict heartbreaking for Vinesh Phogat, but not unexpected

It was a verdict on the expected lines as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed Vinesh Phogat’s appeal for a shared silver medal on Wednesday, 14 August, albeit after two postponements of their deadlines. The decision puts paid to the gutsy competitor’s hopes of signing off her career with at least one Olympic medal, though she will remain a champion in the eyes of a billion people for showing remarkable character and resilience both on and off the mat.

The postponement of the verdict, not once but twice, had kept a glimmer of hope alive, but it was always riding more on emotion than cold logic. In a sport where there are instances of a wrestler being disqualified for being even 50 g overweight (Japan’s Rei Higuchi, men’s 57 kg class gold medallist had to miss out on home Olympics in Tokyo 2020), the adage of rules-being-rules played out again – crushing whatever hopes Vinesh may have nursed to add one more medal to India’s modest haul of six.

The terse CAS statement said: ‘’The application filed at the CAS Ad hoc Division by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (the Applicant) in relation to the decision taken by United World Wrestling (UWW) to replace her, because of her failed second weigh-in, before the gold medal match of the Women’s Freestyle 50kg competition at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 has been dismissed. Consequently, the UWW decision is confirmed.’’