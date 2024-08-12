IOA chief P.T. Usha’s take on Vinesh’s disqualification draws all-round flak

A day before the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) verdict on wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal, a statement from Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P.T. Usha has dealt a body blow to the athlete's morale, and sparked outrage on social media — with politicians and spokespersons from the INDIA bloc, journalists, and the average Indian sports fan hitting out at the way the legendary athlete has tried to throw Phogat under the proverbial bus.

In trying to deflect accusations of negligence raised in Parliament against Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, the high-profile chief medical officer with the Indian contingent and other support staff of the IOA, Usha issued a statement which is being seen as unwarranted. A number of INDIA bloc partners had, in particular, raised the issue in Parliament, prompting Usha to detach the umbrella governing body of sport in India from Phogat’s fight.