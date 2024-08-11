Khaps in Haryana seek justice for wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Several khaps in Haryana on Sunday came out in support of wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified at the Paris Olympics for being overweight, seeking justice for the grappler and demanded the Bharat Ratna for her.

The khaps (caste-based councils), which held the 'Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat' at Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, also appealed to Phogat to review her decision of taking retirement from wrestling.

The 29-year-old wrestler was disqualified for being 100 gram overweight ahead of her women's 50 kg final bout on August 7. Crestfallen after being disqualified, the world championships bronze-medallist announced her retirement on social media.