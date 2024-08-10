Vinesh Phogat appeal: Court of Arbitration for Sport concludes hearing

"Since the matter is sub-judice, IOA can only state that the Sole Arbitrator Dr. Annabelle Bennett AC SC (Australia) heard all parties applicant Vinesh Phogat, the respondents United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee as well as IOA as an interested party over three hours," the IOA stated.

All concerned parties were given an opportunity to file their detailed legal submissions prior to the hearing and then present oral arguments.

"It was indicated by the Sole Arbitrator that the operative part of the order may be expected soon, with a detailed order with reasons to follow thereafter," the IOA said.

The body's head P.T. Usha thanked Salve and Singhania as well as the Krida Legal team for their assistance and arguments during the hearing.

"IOA deems its duty to back Vinesh and would like to reaffirm its steadfast, unflinching, and unwavering support to her, regardless of the outcome of this matter.

"We are proud of her countless achievements on the wrestling mat throughout her stellar career," Usha said.

Earlier, the ad-hoc division said that a decision can be expected before the end of the Games on Sunday.

Vinesh went on to announce her retirement from the sport after challenging her disqualification, saying she does not have the strength to continue.

Reacting to the current situation, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on Friday said he has a "certain understanding" for Vinesh but also wondered where one would draw the line after allowing small concessions in situations like hers.

"Looking at the federation or anybody to take such a decision, when and where do you make the cut? Do you say with 100gms, we give it but with 102(gms), we don't give it anymore?

"What do you do then in sports where you have differences of one-thousandths of a second (in track events). Do you also then apply such deliberations?," he added.