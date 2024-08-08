Vinesh Phogat: Is a silver still in the reckoning?

The Indian sporting community is still in shock over the unexpected disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics. Phogat was set to compete against Sarah Ann Hildebrandt (US) for gold in the 50 kg category, but was disqualified for marginally exceeding the weight limit following her semi-final match.

According to reports, the disqualification means Phogat will not receive any medal — though she would have received at least a silver even had she lost in the final — and all her results in the event would be nullified.

The question is whether Phogat will be offered an exception, since she was found overweight by just 100 gm. According to United World Wrestling (UWW) rules, a wrestler has to maintain a strict weight limit of 50 kg (or whatever the relevant weight in each category). So Phogat would have been disqualified even if she weighed 1 mg more than the stipulated weight limit.

Phogat had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman grappler to reach the gold medal bout in the 50 kg event at the Olympics. On Thursday, she bid adieu to her international wrestling career, saying she did not have the strength to continue. Announcing her decision to retire on social media, the 29-year-old sought forgiveness from everyone who supported her.

However, she has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after her disqualification. "Vinesh Phogat has appealed to the CAS against her disqualification, asking for the silver medal. CAS will give its verdict tomorrow (9 August)," reported ANI, citing sources.

Among those lending their voices to the demand for a silver medal for Phogat is American wrestler Jordan Burroughs, who won gold in his category at the London Olympics 2012.