'Vinesh, you have not lost...': Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia react to wrestler's retirement

Olympic bronze medalist wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia expressed their sadness over Vinesh Phogat's retirement following her heartbreaking disqualification from the Paris games.

The 29-year-old Vinesh was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight before her 50kg category gold medal bout on Wednesday, 7 August.

Reacting to Vinesh's retirement, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia posted on X: "Vinesh, aap haari nahi, haaraaya gaya hai (Vinesh, you haven't lost, you have been made to lose)."

"Hamaare liye sadaiv aap vijeta hi rahegi, aap Bharat ki beti ke saath-saath Bharat ka abhimaan bhi ho (For us, you will always be a winner. You are not only the daughter of India but also her pride)," he further wrote.