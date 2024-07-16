BJP's tally down to 86 in Rajya Sabha, NDA 12 below majority mark

Marking its first decline in several years, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's strength in the Rajya Sabha has dropped to 86 seats following the completion of the terms of four members on 13 July.

These members–Sonal Mansingh, Mahesh Jethmalani, Rakesh Sinha, and Ram Shakal–were nominated as non-aligned members by President Droupadi Murmu on the advice of the ruling party and subsequently allied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) now holds 101 seats, falling short of the 245-member House's current majority of 113.

Currently, there are 19 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha.