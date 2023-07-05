BJP ensures destruction of its allies: Sharad Pawar warns Ajit faction

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday warned the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the party that every single ally of the BJP has eventually faced "political destruction" and they will meet the same fate.

Pawar senior was speaking at a party meeting organised in Mumbai to show his strength after his nephew Ajit revolted against him and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra along with eight other NCP MLAs on Sunday.

“Those who join hands with the BJP and share power get politically destroyed eventually. To steadily weaken its political allies is the BJP's policy. There are enough examples of this in other states," Sharad Pawar said.