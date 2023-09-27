BJP exploiting J&K's natural resources to benefit crony capitalists: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has accused the BJP of exploiting the natural resources of Jammu and Kashmir to benefit "crony capitalists".

She was reacting to media reports that the lithium reserves found in the Jammu region will be auctioned soon.

"After taking over J&K's water resources and minerals, GoI has set its eyes on Jammu's lithium reserves. While the electricity generated by the state is supplied to others (even for free), we ourselves suffer in darkness. Now these lithium reserves will be exploited and gifted to BJP's crony capitalists. We must seek accountability on the share J&K will receive," Mufti wrote on X on Tuesday.