Kashmir is a “laboratory” for the BJP: Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, said on June 24 that J&K was a “laboratory” for the incumbent BJP government at the Centre.

Talking to reporters here a day after the opposition meeting, Mufti voiced fear of "Kashmirisation" of the entire country if the party returned to power.

"There is, indeed, an attack on the idea of India. It was most evident when they abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and put its leaders, including three former chief ministers, in jail", said Mufti, who was the last CM of the state.

"J-K was a laboratory. What we see in Delhi today, by way of the central ordinance, started much earlier in our state. Unfortunately, few people understood it back then", alleged Mufti, who heads the People's Democratic Party.