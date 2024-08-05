BJP govt trying to defame SP for vote bank politics ahead of bypolls: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday, 5 August, alleged the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is trying to defame his party for vote bank politics ahead of Assembly bypolls.

No matter what the BJP may do, people have lost hope from it and its "safaya'' (wipeout) is certain, Yadav added.

The former UP chief minister also alleged that the BJP's thinking about Muslims is "undemocratic".

When asked about the Ayodhya rape case, Yadav said, "Before the by-elections (to be held on 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh), the BJP wants to conspire and their aim from the very first day has been to defame the 'samajwadis' (socialists). Especially, their thinking about Muslims is undemocratic."

He was talking to reporters after paying tribute to socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra, popularly known as 'Chhote Lohia', on his birth anniversary.

Referring to the Ayodhya incident, he said, "There is a revised law that came in 2023 in the BJP government which says that if a crime with a provision of more than seven years of punishment has been committed, then a DNA test should be done. So what wrong demand has the Samajwadi Party made?