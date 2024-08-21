BJP govt wants to delay recruitment of assistant teachers: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, 20 August claimed that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh wanted to drag the issue of recruitment of assistant teachers.

The Allahabad High Court had recently directed the Uttar Pradesh government to prepare a fresh selection list for the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in the state within three months in line with the Basic Education Rules and Reservation Guidelines.

It set aside the selection lists issued in June 2020 and January 2022, which included 6,800 candidates of the reserved categories.