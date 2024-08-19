Opposition parties condemn lateral entry recruitment, allege threat to reservation

Opposition parties slammed Modi government's decision to recruit public servants through lateral entry, claiming it undermines the reservation rights of SCs, STs, and OBCs.

The ruling party BJP, however, defended the move, asserting that the NDA government is merely bringing transparency to a process initiated by the Congress-led UPA.

The Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) denounced the initiative as a "conspiracy" by the BJP to install its ideological allies in key positions through covert means.

"Reservation of SC, ST and OBC classes is being openly snatched away by recruiting through lateral entry on important posts in various ministries of the central government," LoP, Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.