Opposition parties condemn lateral entry recruitment, allege threat to reservation
The Congress, Samajwadi Party, and BSP denounced the initiative as a "conspiracy" by the BJP to install its ideological allies in key positions through covert means
Opposition parties slammed Modi government's decision to recruit public servants through lateral entry, claiming it undermines the reservation rights of SCs, STs, and OBCs.
The ruling party BJP, however, defended the move, asserting that the NDA government is merely bringing transparency to a process initiated by the Congress-led UPA.
The Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) denounced the initiative as a "conspiracy" by the BJP to install its ideological allies in key positions through covert means.
"Reservation of SC, ST and OBC classes is being openly snatched away by recruiting through lateral entry on important posts in various ministries of the central government," LoP, Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.
Gandhi alleged that PM Narendra Modi is "attacking the Constitution by recruiting public servants through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) instead of the Union Public Service Commission".
Echoing Rahul's views, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that "as part of a well-planned conspiracy, the BJP is deliberately making such recruitments in jobs so that SC, ST, OBC categories can be kept away from reservation".
"It is necessary to fully implement the provisions of economic, social and political justice enshrined in the Constitution of India. That is why the Congress Party is demanding caste census for social justice," Kharge argued.
"Modi's plan to privatise the IAS is a direct attack on the reservation," said Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, pledging that the INDIA bloc will vehemently oppose this "anti-national measure." SP chief Akhilesh Yadav warned of a agitation starting on 2 October.
In response, the BJP pointed to various official memorandums, including a 2020 directive from the Union Home Ministry, that underscore the importance of adhering to reservation guidelines in lateral recruitment. The party urged Gandhi to "stop spreading falsehoods."
On Saturday, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) advertised 45 positions---10 joint secretaries and 35 directors/deputy secretaries---to be filled through lateral entry on a contract basis.
This represents the largest batch of lateral recruitment undertaken by the Centre to date, according to an official. BSP chief Mayawati labeled the decision "illegal and unconstitutional," arguing that it would prevent lower-level employees from benefiting from promotions.
However, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw dismissed the opposition's criticism, calling it "hypocrisy." In a post on X, he stated that the lateral entry system, introduced by the NDA government, aims to improve governance.
"The UPA government itself conceived the idea of lateral entry," he added, referencing the Second Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) chaired by Veerappa Moily, which recommended recruiting experts to fill roles requiring specialised knowledge.
The lateral entry initiative was officially launched under PM Modi, recognising the need for domain experts to enhance the effectiveness of India's administrative machinery, government sources said.
In 2018, the government opened senior positions to professionals from both the private and public sectors, marking a significant shift in recruitment practices. This move was rooted in the recommendations of the Second ARC, which had laid the groundwork for lateral entry.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines