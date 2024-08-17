Govt recruitments keeping SC/STs, OBCs away from reservation: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday alleged that the BJP is deliberately making recruitments in jobs in a manner that SC/ST and OBC candidates can be kept away from reservation.

He asserted that it is necessary to fully implement the provisions of economic, social and political justice contained in the Constitution and that is why the Congress is demanding a caste census for social justice.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "BJP, which has ripped apart the Constitution, has made a double attack on reservation! Today the Modi government has issued an advertisement to fill at least 45 posts of joint secretary, directors and deputy secretary at the Centre through lateral entry. Is there SC, ST, OBC and EWS reservation in this?" Kharge said.