'Deshbhakts' scared of caste census X-ray, says Rahul Gandhi
In a pointed address at the Samajik Nyay Sammelan in Delhi, Gandhi repeats commitment to securing social justice for all
Two days ahead of phase two of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reignited the debate over the caste census, directing criticism at PM Narendra Modi and the BJP government for causing suffering among the populace.
In a pointed address at the Samajik Nyay Sammelan in Delhi, Gandhi underscored his commitment to securing justice for the 90 percent of the population that endured injustice. He also lambasted Modi and the BJP, saying those who call themselves deshbhakt (patriots) are scared of the 'X-ray' of a caste census.
"The caste census is not politics for me, it is my life’s mission, and I will not abandon it. No power can stop the caste census. We will first conduct a census as soon as our government comes to power. This is my guarantee," Gandhi said.
On PM Modi's allegations of 'wealth redistribution' by the Congress, Gandhi emphasised the party manifesto's pledge to alleviate the burdens of 90 per cent of Indians by redirecting a portion of the Rs 16 lakh crore allotted for loan waivers to large corporations. Terming the Congress manifesto as revolutionary, he said it had unsettled the PM.
The issue of 'redistribution' has emerged as a significant point of contention between the Congress and the BJP, following PM Modi's repeated assertion that the Congress intends to snatch wealth from the general populace and redistribute it among "those with more children" (a reference to Muslims). The Congress has refuted the allegation, accusing PM Modi of spreading malicious lies about the party manifesto.
Earlier in the day, in a post on X, Gandhi accused PM Modi of waiving off loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore for his billionaire friends, and said the country would never forgive him for this "crime."
He remarked that this money could have been utilised to alleviate the suffering of Indians, but was instead spent on promoting the interests of individuals such as "the Adanis".
"Narendra Modi has waived off the loans of his billionaire friends amounting to Rs 1,60,00,00,00,00,000 i.e. 16 lakh crore. With this money: 16 crore youth could have got jobs paying Rs 1 lakh per year, by giving Rs 1 lakh per year to 16 crore women, the lives of their families could have been changed. Countless suicides could have been prevented by waiving off the loans of 10 crore farmer families," he wrote.
"The entire country could have been provided gas cylinders for just Rs 400 for 20 years. The entire expenses of the Indian Army could have been borne for three years. Education up to graduation could have been made free for every youth from Dalit, tribal, and backward communities," the Congress MP said.
Insisting that the funds that could have alleviated the suffering of Indians were diverted to bolster the interests of figures like the 'Adanis', he proclaimed that the nation would never pardon Narendra Modi for this transgression.
"Now the situation will change – Congress will run the government for the progress of every Indian," Gandhi said.
Published: 24 Apr 2024, 4:25 PM