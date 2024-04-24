'Deshbhakts' scared of caste census X-ray, says Rahul Gandhi

Two days ahead of phase two of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reignited the debate over the caste census, directing criticism at PM Narendra Modi and the BJP government for causing suffering among the populace.

In a pointed address at the Samajik Nyay Sammelan in Delhi, Gandhi underscored his commitment to securing justice for the 90 percent of the population that endured injustice. He also lambasted Modi and the BJP, saying those who call themselves deshbhakt (patriots) are scared of the 'X-ray' of a caste census.

"The caste census is not politics for me, it is my life’s mission, and I will not abandon it. No power can stop the caste census. We will first conduct a census as soon as our government comes to power. This is my guarantee," Gandhi said.