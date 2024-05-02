BJP govts in 10-15 states will collapse once INDIA bloc comes to power: Khera

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday, 2 May, claimed that the BJP-led governments in 10 to 15 states will collapse once the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre after the current Lok Sabha elections.

Talking to reporters in Panaji, he said the INDIA bloc would amend the 10th Schedule of the Constitution to ban defections and to disqualify those who switch parties.

"The BJP-led government in at least 10 to 15 states will collapse once the INDIA bloc is voted to power at the Centre. We will amend the 10th Schedule of the Constitution banning defections. Whoever defects from one party to another, would be disqualified," the Congress leader said.

All these governments will collapse by July once the results are out on 4 June, he claimed.