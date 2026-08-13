BJP has only money left to win UP polls, says Akhilesh over 'Rs 20,000 women aid'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP of relying on money to win the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, reacting to reports that the state government may announce financial assistance of Rs 20,000 for women.

Yadav described the reported proposal as "another jumla" and alleged that the money being offered was the result of the BJP's "ill-gotten" earnings.

"The BJP has nothing left except money to win elections. That too is the BJP's ill-gotten money, which the religious-minded women of Uttar Pradesh will never accept," he said in a post on X.

The SP chief questioned the BJP's record in states where, he claimed, similar financial assistance had been announced before elections.

He alleged that the BJP had been reluctant to provide the promised assistance after elections and had instead sought its recovery from beneficiaries, with some women facing police cases and court proceedings when they were unable to repay the money.

Yadav also questioned why the BJP government had not provided Rs 50,000 annually to women during its 10-year tenure if it was now considering such financial support.