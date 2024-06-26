BJP hatching conspiracy with CBI officers to frame Kejriwal in fake case: Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged on Tuesday, 25 June that the BJP has hatched a conspiracy with CBI officers to frame Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a "fake case".

There was no immediate reaction to the allegation from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a video message on X, Singh wondered how would one get justice when such things are happening.

"We have learnt from reliable sources that the BJP-led Centre has hatched a conspiracy with CBI officers at a time when there is a huge possibility of Kejriwal getting bail from the Supreme Court. They have planned to frame him in a fake case by the CBI and get him arrested".