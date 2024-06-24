SC to hear Kejriwal’s plea against HC’s stay order on bail on 26 June

The Supreme Court on Monday fixed 26 June for hearing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against the Delhi High Court order putting interim stay on his bail in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti said it would like to wait for the pronouncement of the high court order on the issue.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, sought vacating of the interim stay on the bail order.