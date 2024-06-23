Excise policy case: Kejriwal moves SC against HC's interim stay on bail order in ED case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's interim stay on a trial court's order granting him bail in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

The high court on Friday paused the release of the embattled chief minister after the trial court granted him bail on June 20.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, could have walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday had the high court not granted the interim relief to the federal anti-money laundering agency.