Delhi HC puts Kejriwal's bail order on hold until it hears ED’s challenge

The Delhi High Court on Friday, 21 June, said the trial court order granting bail to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal shall not be given effect till it hears the Enforcement Directorate (ED’s) plea challenging the relief granted in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

The ED mentioned its plea challenging the trial court order for an urgent hearing before a bench of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja, which said the case file would come to it in 10-15 minutes and after that it would hear the matter.