From prosecution's standpoint, no need to keep Kejriwal in jail as polls over: Sibal

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took a swipe at the government after a court in New Delhi on Thursday, 20 June, granted bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that from the prosecution's standpoint, there is no need to keep him in jail as the elections are over.

In a huge relief to embattled Delhi CM Kejriwal, a court granted him bail in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.

Special judge Niyay Bindu also declined the Enforcement Directorate's prayer to keep in abeyance the bail order for 48 hours to allow the central agency to avail legal remedies like moving a superior court in appeal.