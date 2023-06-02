BJP intends to use sedition law to silence dissent ahead of elections: Congress

Slamming the Union government for recommending not only the retention of IPC's Section 124A (sedition), but also harsher punishment, the Congress on Friday said the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) intends to use the sedition law as a tool for subversing, subjugating and silencing dissent just ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi, senior Supreme Court lawyer and Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “It would be comic were it not tragic for the nation. In a terrible, tragic, and treacherous development, the Law Commission has recommended that Section 124A of the IPC should not only be retained, but also made harsher.”

"The BJP intends to use the law of sedition as a tool of subversing, subjugating, and silencing dissent. The BJP government now plans to become more draconian, drastic, and deadly than the colonial regime," alleged Singhvi. He said a message of colonial mindset has been given that there will be a distance between the ruler and the ruled and through this law; the foundations of the republic will be uprooted.