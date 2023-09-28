BJP is shying away from polls in J&K: Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and vice president of the National Conference (NC) party, Omar Abdullah alleged on Thursday that the BJP was shying away from polls in the state for fear of being punished by voters.

Speaking to media persons about the possible postponement of Panchayat and urban bodies’ elections in J&K, Omar told reporters that the BJP was in no mood to conduct these polls in the state because they know that people will punish them through votes.

A similar statement was made yesterday by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti.