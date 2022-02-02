BJP leader held for using casteist slur against police officer

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former district panchayat president Deepu Singh and his son Karmaveer have been arrested in Aurraiya district in a case of rioting and abusing a police official.



According to Aurraiya Superintendent of Police (SP), Abhishek Verma, a video went viral on Monday in which Deepu Singh and many others were seen abusing a police official, Santosh Kumar Awasthi in the police station.