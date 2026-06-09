BJP leader seeks probe into Ram temple donation row as scrutiny intensifies

A controversy over donations received at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya escalated on Tuesday after senior BJP leader and party spokesperson Dr Rajneesh Singh called for an independent Central investigation into allegations that funds collected from devotees may have been misappropriated.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh urged the Centre to order a probe by an agency such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), or another competent authority, and to make the findings public in the interest of transparency.

The demand comes days after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that crores of rupees donated by devotees at the Ram temple were unaccounted for, triggering a political storm around one of the country's most high-profile religious institutions.

Describing the temple as a symbol of faith for millions of Hindus, Singh said any cloud over the handling of donations needed to be addressed through an impartial investigation.

'The Ram temple is the centre of faith, devotion and belief for crores of Hindus. Devotees from across India and abroad contribute according to their capacity and devotion,' Singh said. 'If the allegations are found to be true, it would not merely constitute a financial irregularity but would also deeply wound the religious sentiments of millions of Ram devotees. Those found guilty should face strict action.'

His intervention is significant as it comes from within the BJP at a time when the party has largely avoided commenting on the allegations.