BJP leader seeks probe into Ram temple donation row as scrutiny intensifies
Letter to PM calls for CBI or ED investigation; trust yet to issue formal statement amid Opposition allegations
A controversy over donations received at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya escalated on Tuesday after senior BJP leader and party spokesperson Dr Rajneesh Singh called for an independent Central investigation into allegations that funds collected from devotees may have been misappropriated.
In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh urged the Centre to order a probe by an agency such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), or another competent authority, and to make the findings public in the interest of transparency.
The demand comes days after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that crores of rupees donated by devotees at the Ram temple were unaccounted for, triggering a political storm around one of the country's most high-profile religious institutions.
Describing the temple as a symbol of faith for millions of Hindus, Singh said any cloud over the handling of donations needed to be addressed through an impartial investigation.
'The Ram temple is the centre of faith, devotion and belief for crores of Hindus. Devotees from across India and abroad contribute according to their capacity and devotion,' Singh said. 'If the allegations are found to be true, it would not merely constitute a financial irregularity but would also deeply wound the religious sentiments of millions of Ram devotees. Those found guilty should face strict action.'
His intervention is significant as it comes from within the BJP at a time when the party has largely avoided commenting on the allegations.
The controversy was sparked on Sunday, 7 June when Yadav claimed that large sums donated at the temple had gone missing and questioned the silence of both the government and the trust managing the shrine. "The government's silence is suspicious," the Samajwadi Party leader had said while demanding judicial scrutiny of the matter.
Against this backdrop, Ram Temple Building Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra arrived in Ayodhya on Tuesday and held a nearly four-hour closed-door meeting inside the temple complex. According to sources, the meeting was attended by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general-secretary Champat Rai and other members of the trust.
Mishra's visit drew attention because it was reportedly advanced from its original schedule. He had been expected in Ayodhya on 13 June for a routine review meeting, but travelled earlier than planned without any prior public announcement.
While no official details of the discussions were disclosed, the timing of the meeting fuelled speculation that the controversy surrounding temple donations was among the issues reviewed.
Meanwhile, trust officials and individuals associated with the temple appeared reluctant to engage publicly with the allegations. No formal statement has yet been issued by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, despite mounting political pressure and growing public interest in the matter.
Champat Rai has, however, rejected suggestions of wrongdoing. Responding to Yadav's allegations earlier, he said routine internal audits were underway and that no evidence had emerged to support claims of missing funds.
According to Rai, the auditing process involves representatives of both the trust and the State Bank of India and is conducted periodically over several days.
Yadav dismissed the explanation as inadequate and called for greater transparency. He urged all members of the trust to collectively address the allegations and suggested that CCTV footage from the temple premises be examined to verify the volume of donations received.
The trust has installed around four dozen donation boxes across the Ram temple complex, other associated temples and along the pilgrimage route used by devotees. Cash collected from these boxes is reportedly gathered every day.
The trust has authorised the State Bank of India to oversee the counting of donations, while the bank has engaged a private agency to carry out the counting process.
With political leaders now demanding independent scrutiny and the trust yet to issue a detailed public clarification, the donation controversy is likely to intensify in the coming days, placing renewed attention on the financial management and accountability mechanisms governing one of India's most prominent religious institutions.
With PTI inputs
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