Akhilesh alleges Ram temple donation funds missing, seeks court intervention

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that crores of rupees from donations made to the Ram Temple were missing and urged the court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

There was no immediate response from the temple trust or the Uttar Pradesh government to the allegations.

In a post on X, Yadav claimed reports had surfaced regarding discrepancies in funds donated by devotees and described the issue as one of deep concern for followers of Lord Ram worldwide.

"It is very sensitive news for devotees of Lord Ram across the world that crores of rupees from donations made to the Ram Temple have been found missing," Yadav said in his post.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister termed the matter "extremely sensitive" and said it had caused embarrassment to the temple trust.

He also questioned the silence of both the trust and the state government over the allegations.