Akhilesh alleges Ram temple donation funds missing, seeks court intervention
SP chief cites reports of missing crores from temple donations; trust, government yet to respond
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that crores of rupees from donations made to the Ram Temple were missing and urged the court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.
There was no immediate response from the temple trust or the Uttar Pradesh government to the allegations.
In a post on X, Yadav claimed reports had surfaced regarding discrepancies in funds donated by devotees and described the issue as one of deep concern for followers of Lord Ram worldwide.
"It is very sensitive news for devotees of Lord Ram across the world that crores of rupees from donations made to the Ram Temple have been found missing," Yadav said in his post.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister termed the matter "extremely sensitive" and said it had caused embarrassment to the temple trust.
He also questioned the silence of both the trust and the state government over the allegations.
"The government's silence is suspicious," Yadav alleged.
Calling for judicial intervention, Yadav said the matter was directly linked to the faith of millions of devotees.
"The court should take suo motu cognisance because the issue is directly related to the profound faith that the Sanatani community across the world places in Lord Ram," he said.
The Samajwadi Party chief further alleged that no one associated with the trust had come forward to explain the reported discrepancy.
The remarks are likely to trigger a political controversy in Uttar Pradesh, where the Ram Temple remains a major religious and political issue.
Neither the temple trust nor government officials had issued a statement on the allegations at the time of filing this report.
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