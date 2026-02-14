Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP, claims Kanpur turned into ‘Badnampur’

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the ruling party has presided over Kanpur’s steady decline and reduced the once-flourishing industrial powerhouse to what he termed “Badnampur” — a city gaining notoriety for the wrong reasons.

Addressing a press conference in Civil Lines, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief said Kanpur, long celebrated for its textile mills and robust manufacturing base, is now in the news for car overturnings, police-lawyer confrontations and what he described as “scripted encounters.” These developments, he claimed, reflect a deeper breakdown in governance and administrative accountability.

Yadav pointed to the closure of the historic Lal Imli textile mill as emblematic of the city’s industrial decay. He also flagged the issue of untreated sewage flowing into the Ganga River, alleging that corruption and inefficiency have eroded Kanpur’s legacy and tarnished its environmental and economic standing.