Govt agencies target booths where SP won polls during SIR, alleges Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged large-scale misuse of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that agencies hired by the government were selectively targeting booths where his party had won elections.

Addressing a press conference, Yadav said professional agencies operating from Delhi, Lucknow and other places had access to electoral roll data and were identifying Samajwadi Party–dominated booths.

He alleged that Form-7 applications were being systematically filled and submitted from such booths to seek deletion of voters’ names, leading to protests and disturbances in several areas.