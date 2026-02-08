Ready to make available 8,505 Group B officers for SIR exercise: Bengal to EC

The West Bengal government has informed the Election Commission of India (ECI) that it is prepared to make available 8,505 Group B officers from the state administration and its instrumentalities to assist in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, sources said.

The development assumes significance as counsel for the poll panel had earlier told the Supreme Court that the state had provided only a limited number of senior officers for overseeing the exercise.

A three-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and N.V. Anjaria is scheduled to hear on Monday a batch of petitions, including one filed by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, challenging aspects of the SIR process in West Bengal.

Sources said Banerjee, who on 4 February became the first serving chief minister to argue her case in the apex court, may again appear before the Bench during the hearing.

According to officials, the state government has conveyed to the ECI its readiness to deploy 8,505 Group B officers to support the revision exercise. This comes after senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the ECI, told the Supreme Court on 4 February that West Bengal had provided the services of only 80 Grade II officers, such as sub-divisional magistrates, to oversee the process.