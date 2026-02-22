Akhilesh questions NSG cover removal, accuses BJP of ‘playing’ with his security

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the BJP government of “playing” with his security and demanded an explanation for the withdrawal of the National Security Guard (NSG) cover earlier provided to him.

In a statement issued from the SP headquarters, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the government must clarify the grounds cited in the security review that led to the decision. “The BJP government is playing with my security. I had NSG security, but it was withdrawn. The government should have disclosed why,” Yadav said, alleging that security assessments were being politicised.

Yadav also drew parallels with the earlier withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the BJP-led Centre had removed his protection and forced him to vacate his official residence.