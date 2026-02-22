Akhilesh questions NSG cover removal, accuses BJP of ‘playing’ with his security
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister says government must clarify the grounds cited in the security review that led to the decision
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the BJP government of “playing” with his security and demanded an explanation for the withdrawal of the National Security Guard (NSG) cover earlier provided to him.
In a statement issued from the SP headquarters, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the government must clarify the grounds cited in the security review that led to the decision. “The BJP government is playing with my security. I had NSG security, but it was withdrawn. The government should have disclosed why,” Yadav said, alleging that security assessments were being politicised.
Yadav also drew parallels with the earlier withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the BJP-led Centre had removed his protection and forced him to vacate his official residence.
Speaking to reporters during a day-long visit to Jhansi, Yadav broadened his attack, accusing the BJP of “insulting everyone,” including religious leaders and students. Referring to developments at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, he alleged that “batuks” (young priests) were humiliated and claimed that a Shankaracharya had been disrespected.
Targeting Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said a “true yogi” empathises with people’s suffering, but alleged that the current dispensation instead celebrates bulldozer actions against homes. He further claimed that the chief minister does not respect constitutional values and cited cases mentioned in Adityanath’s 2017 election affidavit to question his record.
“No other chief minister has faced as many cases as the current chief minister,” the SP chief said, intensifying his political attack amid ongoing tensions between the opposition and the ruling party in the state.
With PTI inputs
