BJP, poll panel ‘working together’ in SIR; SP voters being deleted: Akhilesh

He claimed that despite repeated complaints to district authorities and the Election Commission, no corrective action had been taken.

“If even one SDM or DM had faced action, such irregularities would have stopped,” he said, arguing that the lack of accountability suggested the commission, the government and the administration were acting in tandem.

Turning to economic issues, Yadav also voiced concern over the recent trade agreement with the United States, warning that increased imports of foreign agricultural products could hurt India’s farmers and vulnerable sections. He said his party would oppose any deal that undermines the interests of farmers and the poor.

With PTI inputs