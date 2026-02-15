BJP, poll panel ‘working together’ in SIR; SP voters being deleted: Akhilesh
Many Form 7 deletion requests were filed by “unknown persons”, targeting Muslim voters and SP supporters, alleges SP chief
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged collusion between the Election Commission of India and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, claiming that voters from PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) communities were being selectively targeted.
Addressing reporters, Yadav alleged that a large number of Form 7 applications — used to seek deletion of names from voter lists — had been filed by “unknown persons,” disproportionately affecting Muslim voters and those believed to support the Samajwadi Party.
He claimed that despite repeated complaints to district authorities and the Election Commission, no corrective action had been taken.
“If even one SDM or DM had faced action, such irregularities would have stopped,” he said, arguing that the lack of accountability suggested the commission, the government and the administration were acting in tandem.
Turning to economic issues, Yadav also voiced concern over the recent trade agreement with the United States, warning that increased imports of foreign agricultural products could hurt India’s farmers and vulnerable sections. He said his party would oppose any deal that undermines the interests of farmers and the poor.
